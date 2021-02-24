Why Fargo Led Nomadland’s Frances McDormand To Step Away From The Limelight

The sense of mystery that Frances McDormand was going for is harder and harder to come by these days. Almost every major celebrity has a Twitter account, Instagram or another form of social media where fans can stay up to date on their latest projects. If not, there’s a good chance that they will be a part of the lengthy press tours that Hollywood is known for. But McDormand managed to opt out of all of that for a surprisingly long time, and her career didn't suffer in the slightest.