Chip And Joanna Gaines Quietly Took A 3 Month Magnolia Network Break, And I Totally Get Why They Needed To ‘Get Outside The Business’

News
By published

Makes sense to me...

chip and joanna gaines on super soul sunday
(Image credit: OWN)

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been plying their trade as master home renovators for over twenty years now, but fans know that how the world really fell in love with the couple and their work was through their HGTV hit, Fixer Upper. Though that series (in its original form, anyway) only ran for five seasons and wrapped in 2018, they continued to build an empire, which has also included their Magnolia Network since 2021. Now, Joanna has opened up about how they discretely took a whole three months off, and I 100% understand why they had to “get outside the business” for a bit.

When And Why Did Chip And Joanna Gaines Take A 3 Month Magnolia Network Break?

Aside from the break that Chip and Joanna Gaines took between 2018 and 2021 (which was more of a “light pause” instead of an actual “break” because they started Magnolia Network and had their fifth child), the duo has been ever-present on television. The beginning of their network brought numerous lifestyle and home design shows, including the Joanna-hosted Magnolia Table and new series in the Fixer Upper franchise.

However, it was in 2024 that the entrepreneurial parents decided to take a step back for a while. As Joanna recently revealed on the Business of Home podcast, it was in June of that year that they left their many businesses in the hands of their employees, with the Homebody author saying:

For the first time in 20-plus years, I decided to take this kind of sabbatical. Two to three months off where I could just get outside the business, really get time to think bigger picture; more vision. We told the entire team, ‘Chip and I will be gone this entire summer to just hunker down with the kids, to get vision for things.’ And so I think I felt good that it was actually happening.

Apparently, Chip was actually the one who initiated the idea that the pair needed “intentional time” away to “dream about all that’s to come,” as they sought to “make sure our foundation was set” before heading into the future with both their business and family life. When someone has as much going on as they do, sometimes the only way to get a clear picture of what you want for your life next is to remove as many of those responsibilities as possible so you can focus on what you really want and need, instead of just letting the tide of work and obligations carry you along.

It was actually around the time that they took their sabbatical that the Gaineses (who will soon have their 22nd wedding anniversary) did an interview where they revealed how glad they were to have “made it out alive” by the end of Fixer Upper. While Joanna noted that they were also working on a number of non-televised renovations, other business projects and raising kids during their hit series, Chip added that doing the show was also difficult because of the “oil-and-water” mix of trying to combine clients wishes and construction scheduling with the timeline of a TV show.

After stepping down from the series that made them famous, Chip noted that they had been “almost desperate” to get away from the grind of shooting a TV show “because we felt that whirlwind had gotten so complicated to that it was hard for us to coexist in it,” which had to be especially hard while raising kids.

So, it makes complete sense that last year was a great time for another break, as those children are growing up fast. They already had their oldest son, Drake (20) out of the house by last summer, but are quickly coming upon the time when Ella (18) Duke (16), and Emmie Kay (15) — their youngest, Crew, is only six — will all be flying their stylish coop. As Joanna said during her interview:

I’m in a phase of life where I will see all of my oldest children go from high school to college. So much has happened in the last 10-plus years. I, as a mother, need [that time off], emotionally. I want to be with them. That’s kinda going to be the new rhythm for us, until they’re all in, and then I’ll have a nice long, break at [sending kids to college].

People tend to have a lot of conflicting emotions when it comes to sending their children out into the big, wide world to really begin to fend for themselves in college. Here’s hoping that taking summers off to help get their kids ready for that big life change will also allow them enough time to recharge professionally so we get to watch them on new shows like Mini Reni for a long time to come.

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Fire Country's Stephanie Arcila Has 'No Idea' How Gabriela Will Be Written Off The Show, But I Have A Couple Of Theories

32 Hilarious One-Liners Steve Harvey Cracked During Family Feud

The Thunderbolts* Ending Left Me Very Confused About One MCU Relationship That I Hope Avengers: Doomsday Clears Up
See more latest
Most Popular
Deadpool and Wolverine looking into the distance
Following Deadpool And Wolverine’s Massive Success, Apparently Ryan Reynolds Is Planning An X-Men Team-Up With Wade Wilson, And I Need This To Happen ASAP
A worried looking Blake Lively is presented with a note in Another Simple Favor.
Another Simple Favor Director Paul Feig Talks Plans For A Third Movie After That Mysterious Cliffhanger
William Afton on phone in Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s
Matthew Lillard Opened Up How The Five Nights At Freddy’s Team ‘Listened To The Audience’ After The First One To Make The Sequel Even Better
A close up of Stephanie Arcila in a fire helment in Fire Country.
Fire Country's Stephanie Arcila Has 'No Idea' How Gabriela Will Be Written Off The Show, But I Have A Couple Of Theories
Cujo from Cujo
Cujo Actress Recalls Stephen King Thanking Her For Insisting The Ending Changed From The Book
Sam Claflin as Finnick in The Hunger Games
Hunger Games Star Sam Claflin Loved The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, But Just Said The One Thing We've All Been Thinking About Sunrise On The Reaping
From left to right: Brandon Sklenar in 1923 and Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria.
After Sydney Sweeney And Brandon Sklenar's Stagecoach Spotting Sparked Dating Rumors, An Insider Clarified The State Of Their Relationship
Ncuti Gatwa&#039;s Doctor looking out of the TARDIS as it travels through the Time Vortex
Ncuti Gatwa Landed Another Gig As Doctor Who's Fate Hangs In The Balance, But This One Gives Me Hope The Series Will Return
Sarah Michelle Gellar in blue lighting in Buffy The Vampire Slayer theme montage
I Still Can't Believe The Buffy Reboot Exists, And I Love This Disney TV Exec's Totally Logical Explanation For Why It's Happening
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock post jump in Speed
Speed Duo Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Are Re-Teaming For The First Time In Years, And I'm Jazzed About The Kind Of Movie They'll Be Doing