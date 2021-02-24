Tom Holland Has Revealed Spider-Man 3's Official Title, For Real This Time

So what could Spider-Man: No Way Home mean? Without knowing anything about the plot of the movie it's hard to know for certain, but there are definitely guesses that can be made based on the very end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. After all, the mid-credits sequence of that movie had the web-slinger's secret identity broadcast to the entire world. As such, one reading of the title may be that he literally can't go home because his whole life has been compromised. There are also the multiverse rumors that have been swirling around the production for months now, and it doesn't seem totally crazy that Spidey may wind up getting lost in alternate universes with... no way home.