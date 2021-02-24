Tom Holland Has Revealed Spider-Man 3's Official Title, For Real This Time

Leave a Comment
Yesterday, the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies threw fans for a serious loop. For a brief moment it looked like Tom Holland had revealed the title of the upcoming wall-crawler blockbuster on his social media, releasing title art calling the film Spider-Man: Phone Home... but then Jacob Batalon and Zendaya joined in on the fun posting title art of their own with completely different names (namely Spider-Man: Home-wrecker and Spider-Man: Home Slice). It created a hell of a lot of confusion as folks tried to make heads or tails of the situation – but you need not be confused any longer. Putting the jokes aside, the actor best known for playing Peter Parker has finally announced that the next chapter of the Spider-Man series in the MCU will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. Check out the announcement video below:
The trolling from yesterday made it pretty clear that the third film in this particular Spider-Man trilogy would follow the tradition of having "home" in the title – following Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home – but now that we actually know that the movie is called Spider-Man: No Way Home fans can immediately start speculating on the potential double meaning. After all, there is precedent: Homecoming referred to both the dance that Peter Parker nearly attends in the film, and the fact that it was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie. Far From Home can be read as a reference to both Spider-Man's adventures taking place in Europe, and the fact that the hero's world is rocked in the movie following the death of his mentor, Tony Stark.
So what could Spider-Man: No Way Home mean? Without knowing anything about the plot of the movie it's hard to know for certain, but there are definitely guesses that can be made based on the very end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. After all, the mid-credits sequence of that movie had the web-slinger's secret identity broadcast to the entire world. As such, one reading of the title may be that he literally can't go home because his whole life has been compromised. There are also the multiverse rumors that have been swirling around the production for months now, and it doesn't seem totally crazy that Spidey may wind up getting lost in alternate universes with... no way home.
Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and more, the trilogy capper of the Spider-Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still in production, but it is on schedule to arrive as the franchise's fourth blockbuster in the calendar year. Get your countdown clocks going for December 17, check out our guide to all of the Upcoming MCU titles in Phase 4, and stay tuned for more news and updates about this exciting film here on CinemaBlend.