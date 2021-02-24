Disneyland Resort's Touch Of Disney: All The New Details About The Parks' Upcoming Reopening Event

It won't be quite the Disneyland experience that many have been waiting for, but until the day comes that such an experience is possible again, it will certainly satiate fans. For many of those fans the food is a huge part of what makes Disneyland special, and so being able to experience that again will be enough. Hopefully this event will last long enough so that everybody that wants to will be able to attend. With social distancing still the norm tickets to this event will be more limited than your normal Disneyland ticketed event.