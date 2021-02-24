Marvel Fan Edited Avengers: Endgame In The Style Of WandaVision, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the years. Phase Three was massively successful, and Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time. After a few delays, Phase Four was kicked off with WandaVision on Disney+. One Marvel fans edited one of Endgame's most iconic scenes in the style of that TV show, and I can't look away.
The Russo Brothers did the impossible with Avengers: Endgame, meeting the expectations left after Infinity War while crafting a satisfying ending to the overall Infinity Saga. Fans lost their minds a few times throughout its runtime, including Captain America wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir. Someone recently gave that sequence a WandaVision spin, and it's hilariously tragic. Check it out below.
Could you imagine? Seeing Cap wield Thor's signature weapon was a moment that fans had debated and waited for since the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. It was awesome to see him suddenly use Mjolnir, and audiences would have went bananas in Avengers: Endgame suddenly cut out during this thrilling sequence.
The above video comes to us from reddit, and pokes fun at the way each episode of WandaVision ends. The MCU's first show on Disney+ has been a sensation, as subscribers patiently wait for Friday to arrive with new episodes. But there are also new questions every week, especially as each episode ends on a cliffhanger and suddenly cuts to a "please stand by" screen. It's a delightfully frustrating ritual, and one that has been fodder for countless memes over the past few weeks.
Both Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision are currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
WandaVision has captured the attention of fans because it has such a unique tone to the greater MCU. So seeing that style added to Avengers: Endgame is a fun experience, and melds these two very different projects. We'll just have to wait and see how the shared universe continues to grow on the big screen when Black Widow is finally released.
The events of Avengers: Endgame have been referenced various times throughout WandaVision thus far, especially regarding Captain Marvel and the actions of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. It should be interesting to see if this continues, and how the shared universe is still recovering from the events of Thanos' assault on the galaxy.
As far as Thor's signature weapon, Mjolnir is expected to be wielded by yet another Marvel hero in Thor: Love and Thunder. Namely Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who will becoming Mighty Thor throughout its runtime. It's currently unclear exactly how the hammer will be used given its destruction in Thor: Ragnarok, so we'll have to see what Taika Waititi has in store.
WandaVision is currently airing new episodes Fridays on Disney+, and Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on February 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.