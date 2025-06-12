AI Reimagined The Avengers As If They Were Babies, And Even Mark Ruffalo Can’t Get Enough

We’ve seen The Avengers assemble in four Marvel movies (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ), and some of them are returning for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. But have you ever wondered what it would look like if these heroes donned their suits as infants? Well, I haven't, but some apparently have, as AI gave us a visual of The Avengers reimagined as babies, and even Mark Ruffalo can’t get enough of it.

The only time we’ve ever seen The Avengers as kids was in the Disney Junior cartoon series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. However, if you want to imagine these superheroes as young as toddlers, @junkboxai has worked its magic, and get ready to start laughing at the sight of these baby Avengers:

A post shared by (Insert): dial up sound effect (@junkboxai) A photo posted by on

Just like I was impressed seeing the Fast and Furious cast as infants , seeing the ultimate superhero team in the same form makes me want to pinch all of their cheeks! One of the most impressive reimagined characters has to be Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in a high chair. He looks just like Baby Jackson. Although if he repeatedly drops curse words like the actor who portrays him, he’ll be getting a lot of time-outs and a full swear jar.

I also thought Little Thor and Hawkeye were so precious to look at. Now, we need a new video of the little Marvel team showing off their superhero strength and moves…once they learn how to walk, of course.

The one re-imagined Avenger that made me laugh the most was Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. We see a crying Baby Hulk in his cute little purple shorts. It looks like the comic book character’s anger issues have been around since birth. Plus, it was made even better when the 13 Going on 30 actor commented on the post with an:

Amazing.

Yes, it truly is amazing to see what AI can do. It’s clear that Mark Ruffalo is astounded by the sight of his character and the other Avengers in their little baby forms. I guess every superhero has to start somewhere.

As for which Avengers are coming back for Avengers: Doomsday, Mark Ruffalo wasn’t listed on the massive Doomsday cast list . But we will get to see Chris Hemsworth back as Thor, as well as Anthony Mackie as Captain America. Even Robert Downey Jr. will be back, but he'll be the villainous Doctor Doom this time.

If you thought Avengers: Endgame was a giant reunion of Marvel characters, the upcoming Marvel movie will have the X-Men team up as well as The Fantastic Four, Ant-Man, and more. Maybe once Doomsday premieres, we can also get more mockups of what these heroes would look like as babies.

I never would have thought seeing The Avengers as babies would be on my Bingo card this week, but I loved it! And so did Mark Ruffalo. Earth’s mightiest heroes clearly had superhero bravado in their blood. Not to mention, they were freaking adorable. You can see your favorite superheroes return in their adult forms in Avengers: Doomsday, coming to theaters on December 18th, 2026.