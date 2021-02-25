Rogue One Writer Reveals Alternate Titles To The Star Wars Spinoff

While I'm pretty sure Star Wars: The Rise of Whitta was meant to be a joke, the other three are honestly solid titles for a Star Wars movie. The other two options here beyond the one that was eventually chosen are Rebellion and Shadow of the Death Star. This last one sounds exactly like a Star Wars movie. Although, Whitta says that's exactly why he pitched Rogue One as the title so strongly. In a follow-up tweet, he says that because this movie was something different, it should have a different sort of title. And the two-word Rogue One name would help differentiate it from the trilogy titles, so many of which were four words long.