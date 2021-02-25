The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Gives Honest Update About The First Trailer

Leave a Comment
After a rocky start, the DC Extended Universe seems to have really found its groove. There are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line, with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad being the next installment in the franchise. Given Gunn's tenure in the MCU, fans are eager to see what he's got in store for Task Force X. And now the filmmaker has given an update on the much-demanded first trailer.
James Gunn has been keeping the contents of The Suicide Squad under wraps, but some limited footage came from a sizzler reel this past summer at DC Fandome. With Wonder Woman 1984 in the rear view and the movie coming to theaters and HBO Max in August, moviegoers are awaiting the full trailer. Gunn was recently asked about the trailer on social media, check it out below.
Womp womp. It looks like we shouldn't expect The Suicide Squad's full trailer to arrive anytime soon. Mostly because James Gunn hasn't even started that process. Instead, the Guardians of the Galaxy director has been putting the entirety of his focus on finishing the upcoming DC movie. Priorities, people.
James Gunn's update about The Suicide Squad's trailer comes to us from his personal Instagram story. The acclaimed filmmaker is known for using social media to converse directly with fans, especially regarding his two upcoming superhero flicks. During his most recent Q&A he fielded a ton of questions, eventually revealing that work on the trailer for his DC debut hasn't begun yet.
Principal photography for The Suicide Squad wrapped back in February of last year, before sets around the world were suddenly shut down. James Gunn has since been busy on the editing process, which includes months of work and visual effects. Additionally, Gunn has also been directing and writing a spinoff series for John Cena's Peacemaker. As such, there's simply been no time for the trailer to be assembled.
Movie trailers are a tricky thing. Often times they aren't actually made by the filmmakers, but by another group of people entirely. But I guess that's not the case for James Gunn, as he's seemingly going to be working on The Suicide Squad's trailer himself. But exactly when that might be is currently unclear.
While information about The Suicide Squad is limited, excitement has been steadily building since it was first announced that James Gunn was going to be behind the camera. The project will function as a sequel/reboot to David Ayer's 2017 original, although it looks like a vastly different project altogether. The R-rated romp will feature a ton of newcomers, mostly playing unknown characters from DC lore.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.