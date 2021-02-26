Blade’s Wesley Snipes Continues Being A Class Act About Mahershala Ali’s Version

Wesley Snipes is correct in that Mahershala Ali will have some big shoes to fill. Not only was the Blade film series immensely popular, but moviegoers loved Snipes as the half-human, half-vampire Marvel staple. But like many superhero films, multiple actors can play the same role without pitting them against each other. There have been multiple actors who’ve played Batman, Superman, Spider-Man and the X-Men without any problems. But as the superhero genre continues to evolve, DC and Marvel are embracing the idea of multiverses as old and new actors play the same character in the same film. In that case, Ali and Snipes could end up being in the same film someday.