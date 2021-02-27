Black Widow Set Photo Features Scarlett Johansson, But Good Luck Figuring Out What’s Happening

Is there anything quite like going to a movie theater opening weekend when Marvel is headlining? It’s an experience that we’ve been without since Spider-Man: Far From Home back in 2019, but the studio does have a homecoming on the horizon with the long-awaited release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff’s solo flick is still set to come to the big screen in about two months. Does that mean we’ll get any answers before? Welp, you know Marvel…
However, we can offer you a quite ambiguous image of Scarlett Johansson in her gear on the set of the movie. The movie’s makeup artist Deborah La Mia Denaver shared a couple photos from the set, but it’s a big tease. Check it:
I told you. Given that the scene was shot against the deep blue screen, we can’t decipher what’s going on in this behind-the-scenes moment, but Scar-Jo looks like she’s gearing up for some action. She appears to be holding something that is supposed to be rope of some kind, so the sequence could involve being up in the sky? What do you think?
Based on the trailers, it seems as though Natasha will be wearing the black suit on the movie poster and in the above shot for the final act of the movie in particular. There seems to be a huge third act battle outside amidst some explosions as she teams up with Florence Pugh’s Yelena, David Harbour’s Alexei and Rachel Weisz’s Melina. Give the trailer another look for a refresher.
Although the movie’s existence may or may not have exited your mind for at least a little bit, we’re excited to see someone talking about it, and BTS photos are always welcome. Of course there’s a good reason why Black Widow has taken longer than expected. Disney decided to delay it from May and then November 2020 to this spring of this year in hopes of playing it in theaters when the COVID-19 pandemic has settled down.
Almost a year after Black Widow’s initial release, coronavirus is very much alive and well, but there does seem to be signs pointing to the possibility of the movie actually coming out this time. Earlier this week, New York City got the go ahead to open theaters for the first time since the pandemic began. The other major theatrical market is Los Angeles, which has seen a sharp decline in daily cases, so for the moment, things look to be on track.
Disney recently said that it is still sticking with a theatrical release for Black Widow, but the studio will be “watching very carefully” at the trends in the upcoming months. In the meantime, Marvel fans have been treated to Disney+’s offerings, currently with all of WandaVision’s intrigue and soon with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premiering on March 11. The Loki show will also follow Black Widow’s release on May 7, with a June 11 debut.