Chadwick Boseman And Black Panther Had A Beautiful Moment At The Golden Globes

Taking a quick break from the main action of the Golden Globes tonight, TikTok star La'Ron Hines hosted a segment that at first seemed like it was going to be a fun and funny diversion. Sitting down with some young kids in a classroom setting, Hines tossed out a series of questions about tonight's ceremony, and got some ridiculous responses – such as awards shows being about people sitting on their couch brushing their teeth, and the revelation that there were 500 members of the Chicago 7. The bit made for some cute laughs during what has been a haphazard broadcast... but then things got emotional really fast. While the children didn't have much awareness of the Hollywood Foreign Press and the various movies and TV series that are made for adults these days, they do have a very firm grip on who plays Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it made for a beautiful montage.

One question that Hines asked all of the kids was "Who is Chadwick Boseman?" and while the young ones had previously demonstrated some wonderful imagination in their answers, their responses to this one was simple: