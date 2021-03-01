Chadwick Boseman And Black Panther Had A Beautiful Moment At The Golden Globes

Taking a quick break from the main action of the Golden Globes tonight, TikTok star La'Ron Hines hosted a segment that at first seemed like it was going to be a fun and funny diversion. Sitting down with some young kids in a classroom setting, Hines tossed out a series of questions about tonight's ceremony, and got some ridiculous responses – such as awards shows being about people sitting on their couch brushing their teeth, and the revelation that there were 500 members of the Chicago 7. The bit made for some cute laughs during what has been a haphazard broadcast... but then things got emotional really fast. While the children didn't have much awareness of the Hollywood Foreign Press and the various movies and TV series that are made for adults these days, they do have a very firm grip on who plays Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it made for a beautiful montage.
One question that Hines asked all of the kids was "Who is Chadwick Boseman?" and while the young ones had previously demonstrated some wonderful imagination in their answers, their responses to this one was simple:
Damn, that hits you right in the gut.
The death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 was news that devastated the film community and fans around the world, but what can be certain is that his legacy will live forever through his work – and in particular the full impact of his time as Black Panther is immeasurable. The actor was at the center of a massive pop culture moment in 2016 (with his arrival in Captain America: Civil War) and 2018 (with the first ever Black Panther solo movie), and there are thousands, if not millions, of people in the world who will never forget what it was like to see Boseman bring the character to life. That list clearly includes all of the kids in the Golden Globes bit.
Black Panther just celebrated the third anniversary of its release a few weeks ago, and it's hard to forget the remarkable impact it instantly made. Earning $1.3 billion worldwide, it stands as the highest grossing solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (sequels included), and actually made more money than Avengers: Infinity War in their respective domestic releases. Chadwick Boseman instantly became an icon with the release, and while it's constantly crushing to remember that we won't get to see him play the character again in live-action, we can always be in awe of the performances we did get and what it has meant to so many people.
Chadwick Boseman may get further recognition at the Golden Globes tonight given that he is posthumously nominated in the Best Actor - Drama category for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; stay tuned for updates here on CinemaBlend.