How Silk Road’s Nick Robinson Prepared To Play Ross Ulbricht Without Meeting Him

I think for this the process is different because there's less stuff you've made up, you know, you're not creating a fictional person. There's a public record and a history there. And so for Ross, Tiller and I looked at his looked at his blog posts on Silk Road. When he was arrested, the FBI downloaded this fast trope off of his laptop, and a lot of it is public record. Ross used the Silk Road almost as a diary. He couldn't really tell anybody about what he was doing so he would express himself on these chat rooms and these blog posts as the Dread Pirate Roberts. And that was really interesting, that was like a direct view into his thought process and what he was thinking and what he was going through. I went through and picked out a few passages that made their way almost verbatim into the movie of just his manifestos and his kind of big, bold declarations he would make sometimes. So all of that was really helpful in getting an idea of who Ross is as a person. I never had the chance to meet him and there's a lot of stuff that we had to make up and kind of fabricate, but we tried to always go back to the text of what he was writing about and try to stay as true as we could because that's a firsthand account.