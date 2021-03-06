Chloé Zhao: 7 Things To Know About The Nomadland Director

There are few names in the 2021 awards season that come up as much as Chloé Zhao, the visionary director behind Nomadland, the moving story of a widow who travels the American West for a better, freer life, which took home two Golden Globes in February 2021, with surely more accolades on the way. But, there may be some out there who aren’t familiar with Zhao’s previous work or the way in which her upbringing influenced the movies she makes today.

Below we will break down seven fascinating things to know about the Nomadland director, including the high praise she is receiving from the cast and crew of Eternals, the forthcoming title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And judging by the comments shared by Kevin Feige and Salma Hayek, it sounds like we’re going to get a superhero movie unlike anything we’ve seen before…