The Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back For More Pirates Of The Caribbean Finally Reached Its Goal... Then Moved The Benchmark

All of this is in response to Disney’s development of not one, but two separate potential Pirates of the Caribbean franchises that would reboot the world of the famed Disneyland attraction. One of those potential paths would see a protagonist played by Margot Robbie setting sail on the high seas of adventure and pillaging, while another has been rumored to center around the star power of Guardians of the Galaxy vet Karen Gillan. Those rough seas have seen Johnny Depp fans more loyal than ever to finishing up the original Pirates of the Caribbean saga, which left off on a massive cliffhanger in its most recent entry, Dead Men Tell No Tales.