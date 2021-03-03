Daisy Ridley Explains How Star Wars And Chaos Walking Additional Photography Improved Her Movies

To be honest, to be able to do additional photography, you’re already in a really lucky space because basically there’s the budget to do it. I’m sure that there are films where they were like ‘Oh it would be great if we had another day.’ And sometimes the budget is just restricted. I’ve done additional photography on all the Star Wars films and on this, so for me, it’s like, it just is what it is. And I think there’s a really amazing way to take a step back, in between times, and give you a little bit of perspective.