No Time To Die's New Bond Girl Ana De Armas Details How She Trains For Action Roles

Depending on the character Ana de Armas is playing, as well as whether or not the most expensive Netflix film production to date does well with audiences, there’s a shot that after No Time To Die, she’ll have an even longer stay in the world of combative spies. So all of the action training from that film, as well as this other project in the works, is going to be of particularly good use for a gig that could become a long-term enterprise. Then again, nothing is certain in the world of entertainment, and it could all be a fun footnote in Ana de Armas’ career overall.