Fast And Furious 9 And More Have Been Delayed Again

Luckily for Fast & Furious fans, F9 hasn’t been pushed back too far on the theatrical calendar. It was previous slated to race into theaters on May 28, but now it will arrive on June 25, so you’ll only have to wait an extra month to reunite with Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and the gang… provided there aren’t more delays, of course. Minions: The Rise of Gru, on the other hand, has been significantly delayed. Having once been set to drop on July 3, 2020, the second Minions movie was moved to July 2, 2021 in the wake of the pandemic, and now we’ll have to wait yet another year for it since it’s been re-slotted for July 1, 2022.