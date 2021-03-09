Face/Off: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Nicolas Cage And John Travolta Movie

For instance, I cannot think of a better title (or more appropriate construction of said title) for this 1997 thriller, from the legendary action director John Woo, than Face/Off, but that was almost changed. Plus, I think most would agree that John Travolta and Nicolas Cage as vehemently polar opposite enemies is a near-perfect pairing, but they were not the first choices to lead the film. In fact, one original casting hopeful passed on the film after learning it had a much different plot than the title led him to believe.

Who was this actor, what did he initially assume the movie was about, and just how is Adam Wingard possibly going to top a film already so gloriously over-the-top like this when he directs the recently announced follow-up? We can confidently answer two out of those three questions, and many others, about the making of Face/Off in the following collection of 10 trivia bits, including a glimpse into the film’s almost “future.”