Olivia Wilde Shares First Look At Her Movie With Florence Pugh And Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde’s first outing as a director was a critical darling and financial success. So following Booksmart, the anticipation for her next film is high, as the project has been shrouded in mystery. But after wrapping the film, Wilde chose to share the first look at her film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
Olivia Wilde’s career has taken a different turn in the last few years. While still maintaining a stellar acting career, the actor has moved towards the director’s chair for her latest few projects. After the success of Booksmart, she is in post-production for her second film, Don’t Worry Darling, with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Wilde took to Instagram to unveil the first look at her second film. Check out her still of Pugh and the simple caption below:
Olivia Wilde’s post gave an eerie and confusing look at Florence Pugh’s character in the psychological thriller. While the image seems confusing, it does the job a teaser should do – leave people wanting to know more about the film. Seeing a frightened Pugh seemingly being followed by some unknown figures makes a case for Wilde being a director to watch over the next few years. The obvious contrast between Don’t Worry Darling and Booksmart illustrates the range Wilde is already displaying early in her directing career. Her post bodes well for the upcoming film, which still doesn't have a release date yet.
Even with the anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling still being high, the film has been the subject of public fodder. Harry Styles’ character was originally set to be played by Shia LaBeouf, but LaBeouf was reportedly fired over behavioral issues and clashes with cast and crew. Styles replacing the actor may have led to his romantic relationship with Wilde. After the public found out about the relationship, Wilde was subjected to online trolling, which caused her to limit her comment section. Recently, after wrapping up production in February, the director caused a bit of controversy after praising her beau for taking a minor role in the female-led thriller.
While Olivia Wilde continues post-production on the Florence Pugh-led thriller, she may have her next project already lined up – and it’s a big one. Last year, it was reported Wilde would helm a film reportedly about Marvel character Spider-Woman for Sony. With information on the film still not confirmed, the actor-director gave hints about the reports being true on the Shut Up Evan podcast.
Given the response to the Don’t Worry Darling post, Olivia Wilde might have another critical and financial success on her hands, assuming the thriller is received well. The film might end up being Wilde’s most ambitious work to date. Only time will tell if Don’t Worry Darling pushes the actor towards directing more and acting less in the coming years.