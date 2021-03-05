Olivia Wilde Shares First Look At Her Movie With Florence Pugh And Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde’s post gave an eerie and confusing look at Florence Pugh’s character in the psychological thriller. While the image seems confusing, it does the job a teaser should do – leave people wanting to know more about the film. Seeing a frightened Pugh seemingly being followed by some unknown figures makes a case for Wilde being a director to watch over the next few years. The obvious contrast between Don’t Worry Darling and Booksmart illustrates the range Wilde is already displaying early in her directing career. Her post bodes well for the upcoming film, which still doesn't have a release date yet.