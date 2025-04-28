Florence Pugh's Take On The Little Black Dress Is Giving Seatbelts, And I Mean That In The Coolest Way Possible

Actress Florence Pugh is one of the biggest movie stars out there right now, and is constantly working on high profile projects. She's currently at work promoting the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts*, where she's once again reprising her role as Yelena. She redefined the concept of the little black dress with a look featuring seat belts, once again proving why she's become such a fashion icon.

What we know about Thunderbolts* is limited, thanks to Marvel's tight security. But what is clear is that Pugh has been absolutely bringing it fashion-wise while promoting the blockbuster. Case in point: Pugh's Instagram post featuring a LBD, complete with seat belts at the bottom and an accompanying bomber. Check it out below:

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

I'm definitely seated (and buckled up) for this look. It's only one day of press for Thunderbolts*, and it looks like she's mixing fashion and comfort for a round of interviews. And for some reason the belts feel very appropriate for the character of Yelena.

In the post, which was shared to Pugh's 9.4 million followers, she thanks the publicists who are also hard at work promoting the MCU flick. These press tours are huge, and there are a ton of people working with the actors to spread the word as much as possible. And that includes the fashion experts who are working with the Midsommar actress.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Florence Pugh's time in the MCU (so far) is streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

In her IG post, Pugh tagged some of the individuals who helped her pull off this look, and the Thunderbolts* press tour as a whole. That includes makeup artist Alex Babsky, stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, and hair stylist Hyungsun Ju. And making sure they get their flowers during this moment is definitely a classy move by the Oscar nominated actress.

As previously mentioned Pugh, who is leading the Thunderbolts* cast list, has become a bit of a style icon in recent years. She went viral for wearing a sheer Valentino pink dress which freed the nipple, and started a popular fashion trend in Hollywood. She became a face of the brand as a result, and has continued to stun on red carpets and other public events. This seat belt LBD wasn't sheer, but it's turning heads thanks to its expert styling and accessories.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are eager to see Pugh back in Thunderbolts*, as she's become a fan favorite character thanks to her work in Black Widow and Hawkeye. The trailers put Yelena at the center of the forthcoming story, and she's already confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. So we should expect more killer press looks from Pugh as well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Doomsday is expected to follow suit May 1st, 2026. It certainly seems like Florence Pugh is sticking around the MCU for the foreseeable future.