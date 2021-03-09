Who is Martian Manhunter? Everything You Need To Know Before Zack Snyder's Justice League

Martian Manhunter's First Appearance Was In A Batman Comic

For comic book fans, Detective Comics is synonymous with Batman, but this wasn’t always the case. Originally starting out life as an anthology comic book meant to compete with pulp-comics of time, Detective Comics was firmly planted in the detective genre (go figure), before striking gold with Batman in 1939. The Martian Manhunter didn’t make his comics debut until 1955 in Detective Comics back-up story (some comic nerd lingo: a back-up story is usually a smaller, unrelated story that used to appear in comic books).

Created by Joseph Samachson and Joe Certa, J’onn J’onzz is accidentally teleported to Earth in a science experiment gone wrong. Unfortunately for our green-hued friend, the scientist who brought him to our planet, bites it from the shock of meeting an alien. With no way home, Martian Manhunter takes up the secret identity of “John Jones” and masquerades as a detective when he’s not saving the day as Martian Manhunter.