Why Raya And The Last Dragon Is Not A Musical

From the time I came on, I think the prevailing sentiment was that she is in this broken world on this epic adventure journey. We knew we wanted to have a kick-ass character. I definitely wanted to have somebody, you know, having grown up with like Hong Kong action movies, where the women could just like lay waste to the bad guys. So knowing we wanted that adventure, that action, it felt very strange to have her suddenly stop in the middle of fighting a Druun, and being like [singing] this is my sword. So it felt like it wasn't a good match for this particular project, but, you know, but we do have some beautiful songs in this.