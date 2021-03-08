Amy Poehler And The Moxie Cast Reveal Their Favorite Coming Of Age Movies

I grew up with a lot of like important John Hughes films that really played with the tropes of like the cliques and groups that one feels like they belong to or don't belong to. But you know, I also identify with all different kinds of things when I was growing up and all different ages. I still identify with teen stories and young stories even though I'm a lot older. And I also really identify with... I feel like age is a very fluid thing where you can really understand... I just watched the rewatched the original Karate Kid, and it moved me, and that was made a long time ago, and me and Daniel we have different lives. So I think anything that's authentic that really tries its best to have like a point of view it can speak to you in different ways.