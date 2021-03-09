Looks Like Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Merch Has Confirmed A Major Spoiler

The following contains potential spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong.
We know that at the end of this month Godzilla vs. Kong is going to give us well... Godzilla and Kong. But beyond that, we know very little about what the story of the film is actually about. And considering the fact that the previous installment Godzilla: King of the Monsters, gave us three massive kaiju in addition to the title character, the sequel likely will include more than just the two most popular massive creatures. We don't expect Godzilla and Kong to literally spend the entire movie beating the hell out of each other (not that this would be a bad thing), so who else might we see in the new film?
There have been several rumors and reports about other well known massive monsters that could appear in the film but now, thanks to merch, it appears one of those rumors has been confirmed. According to Kaiju News Outlet, Playmates is releasing a new figure as part of the Godzilla vs. Kong film, based on the massive MechaGodzilla. Check out the images in the gallery below.
It's It would be technically possible that a MechaGodzilla figure could just be riding along on the coat tales of the film. A toy manufacturer could probably release an entire line of related characters that don't actually appear in the movie and get some decent sales. However, the images here are accompanied by promotional quotes, which tell kids they can use their MechaGodzilla figure to reenact their favorite scenes from the movie. This would seemingly indicate that the massive robotic Godzilla will appear in the film.
MechaGodzilla, like all characters in Japan's kaiju universe, has had a number of different origins but traditionally the creature is a man-made creation designed to defend humanity against Godzilla. Godzilla himself has been both hero and villain in different films, but the recent movies have largely shown him as the good guy, fighting other, more destructive, monsters. However, the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong has implied there's something wrong with the massive lizard, and as such, it seems that defensive measures will need to be taken.
Or perhaps in this version MechaGodzilla wasn't specifically created to fight Godzilla, but just any titan that goes on a destructive streak. While we may now know that the character will appear, exactly how that will happen is still a question. Who knows, maybe MechaGodzilla will arrive from space to battle Godzilla and Kong? It's happened before.
While many fans likely would have loved to have been surprised by MechaGodzilla appearing in Godzilla vs. Kong, knowing the character will appear probably isn't that big a spoiler. Even getting a general idea what this version of the character will look like from the toy doesn't matter all that much. Seeing MechaGodzilla in action is still what it's all about, and we won't be able to do that until Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31.