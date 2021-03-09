Looks Like Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Merch Has Confirmed A Major Spoiler

The following contains potential spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong.

We know that at the end of this month Godzilla vs. Kong is going to give us well... Godzilla and Kong. But beyond that, we know very little about what the story of the film is actually about. And considering the fact that the previous installment Godzilla: King of the Monsters, gave us three massive kaiju in addition to the title character, the sequel likely will include more than just the two most popular massive creatures. We don't expect Godzilla and Kong to literally spend the entire movie beating the hell out of each other (not that this would be a bad thing), so who else might we see in the new film?