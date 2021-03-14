What The Moonlight Cast Is Doing Now, Including Mahershala Ali

It's the little indie that could. In 2016, writer/director Barry Jenkins' sophomore feature, Moonlight, proved to be an incredible success, grossing over $65 million from its $4 million (or less) budget and earning a wealth of acclaim. Widely considered one of the best films of the early 21st century, this coming-of-age drama, based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's unpublished semi-autobiographical play, In Moonlight Black Men Look Blue, became a powerful examination of race, sexuality, and identity as seen through three life stages of its main character, Chiron. Shortly after its acclaimed release, the movie won three Oscars for Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture.

While the highly unorthodox way it won Best Picture is often remarked upon, Moonlight became the first LGBT-related movie and the first film with an all-Black cast to be awarded the top prize at the Academy Awards, among other triumphs. Now that it's been nearly half a decade since its outstanding debut (if you can believe it), what is the Moonlight cast, including Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes, Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, Jharrel Jerome, and Mahershala Ali, doing now? Let's take a look and find out!