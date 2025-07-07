Scarlett Johansson Reveals ‘Full Circle Moment’ With Her Brother At Her J World Premiere, And I Love When She Reminds Us She’s A Twin

Scarlett Johansson once said that for “like 15 years,” she’s wanted to be in a Jurassic Park movie. As luck would have it, her wish was granted, as she's now the lead ofJurassic World Rebirth. The prospect of getting to lead such a massive film seems cool enough on its own. However, during a premiere for the 2025 movie release, Johansson had a “full circle moment” she had with her twin brother, and this is yet another sweet sibling story from the actress.

The Lost in Translation alum is a birthday twin to longtime co-star Mark Ruffalo and even has a Black Widow look-alike on TikTok. However, Scarlett Johansson has a real twin brother of her own named Hunter, who’s apparently a huge Jurassic Park fan. While at Rebirth’s New York premiere, Scarlett told E! News just how much of a fan her twin bro is of the sci-fi thriller franchise:

He was the loudest audience member. I knew that would be the case because he loves Jurassic so much and was like, there for it.

It's incredibly sweet to hear that Scarlett Johansson has such immense support for her. Also, how cool must it be for Hunter to know that his sibling is now part of such an immense franchise? Of course, made the event a truly special moment for both of the siblings, however, was the fact that both siblings grew up loving the blockbuster dinosaur franchise. As Scarlett later said:

He would’ve been there either way because he’s a fan and the movie is so explosive. He was literally orchestrating the John Williams music and was just like, so loud. That was really fun because we saw the movie together when we were 9 or 10 in the theater, and here we are in this full circle moment. It’s kind of crazy.

While I definitely love this affection and shared fandom between siblings, I'm always delighted when Scarlett Johansson reminds us that she’s a twin. It’s a little celebrity tidbit that's easy to forget and still amuses a person when they're reminded of it. While we've seen celebrity siblings working side-by-side like the Olsen Twins or Tia and Tamera Mowry, some stars have twins who aren’t in the entertainment business. For instance, Rami Malek’s twin brother or Jon Heder’s brother aren't working actors.

I think it'd be cool if Scarlett and Hunter Johansson were to appear on screen together. However, given Scarlett's career, I'm glad that they can still share a moment like the one they had at the premiere. I also love the notion of Hunter orchestrating the great John Williams' music. Honestly, I'm sure plenty of fans would probably have a somewhat similarly visceral reaction to hearing that iconic Jurassic Park theme song.

Scarlett Johansson may not bring up the fact that she's a twin all that often. However, her anecdotes about her sibling never disappoint whenever they come into play. I'm hopeful that both of the Johanssons will hold onto the memory of that cool-sounding New York premiere for years to come. At present, though, fans can check out Jurassic World Rebirth for themselves, as it's currently playing in theaters nationwide.