news

Creed 3 Has Officially Scored Michael B. Jordan As Its Director And More

Shirtless Michael B. Jordan in Creed 2

It’s been close to two and a half years since Creed II was released, so naturally fans of the Michael B. Jordan-led Rocky spinoffs have been curious about what’s going on with Creed 3. The last major update about the threequel came last October, when it was reported that not only was Jordan naturally expected to reprise Adonis Creed, but he was also being lined up to direct. Well, not only has Jordan officially secured the directing gig, but Creed 3 has also found itself a release date.

MGM announced today that Michael B. Jordan will helm Creed 3, making this his directorial debut. He follows in the footsteps of Ryan Coogler, who directed the first Creed movie, and Steven Caple Jr., who directed Creed II. As for when we can expect Creed 3, it’s been slotted for November 23, 2022, which makes sense given that the prior two Creed movies were also released close to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here’s what Jordan had to say about taking the directing reins (via Deadline):

Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed 3 is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed 3 are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.

2015 was an interesting year for Michael B. Jordan, as not only did he star in Creed, he also played Johnny Storm, a.k.a. The Human Torch, in the Fantastic Four reboot. Needless to say that the boxing movie was a significantly bigger critical hit than the last outing of Marvel’s First Family, and in the years since then, Jordan’s popularity has skyrocketed thanks to movies like Black Panther, Just Mercy and HBO’s Fahrenheit 451. Jordan isn’t retiring from the acting world anytime soon, but now he joins the ranks of actors who’ve also shown off their directing talents, including Clint Eastwood, John Krasinski, Elizabeth Banks and Regina King.

Creed 3 will also see the return of Tessa Thompson as Bianca and Phyllicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed. There’s no word yet on if Sylvester Stallone will be back as Rocky Balboa; Stallone had once said he was done playing the character, but then he started working on another Rocky movie, although the actor said in May 2020 that he wasn’t sure if it would ultimately be made. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the Creed 3 script, based on an outline by Ryan Coogler.

Naturally we’ll let you know when any specific Creed 3 plot details are disclosed to the public, as well as when more cast members are announced. In the meantime, Michael B. Jordan can next be seen playing the John Clancy character John Clark in Without Remorse, and he’s currently working on Journal for Jordan, which is being directed by Denzel Washington.

Up Next

2021 New Movie Releases: The Full Movie Release Date Schedule
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Of Course, Steve Harvey Brings Up Sexiest Man Alive When Asked About Michael B. Jordan Dating His Daughter television 2w Of Course, Steve Harvey Brings Up Sexiest Man Alive When Asked About Michael B. Jordan Dating His Daughter Adrienne Jones
A Rundown Of The Times Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Were So Adorable It Hurt pop 3w A Rundown Of The Times Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Were So Adorable It Hurt Samantha LaBat
Kevin Hart's Having The Best Time Teasing Michael B. Jordan About His Sexy Alexa Ad news 1M Kevin Hart's Having The Best Time Teasing Michael B. Jordan About His Sexy Alexa Ad Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Mar 4, 2021 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Rating TBD
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
How Amber Heard Paid Tribute To Her Squad, Including Girlfriend And Her Legal Team, For International Women’s Day TBD How Amber Heard Paid Tribute To Her Squad, Including Girlfriend And Her Legal Team, For International Women’s Day Rating TBD
Carrie: 12 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Classic Stephen King Movie TBD Carrie: 12 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Classic Stephen King Movie Rating TBD
How The Flash Will Handle The Fallout Of Barry’s Fateful Decision About Iris TBD How The Flash Will Handle The Fallout Of Barry’s Fateful Decision About Iris Rating TBD
Emma Watson Isn't The Only Harry Potter Actor With Regrets About A Haircut TBD Emma Watson Isn't The Only Harry Potter Actor With Regrets About A Haircut Rating TBD
How The Good Doctor Fans Are Handling Shaun And Lea's Big Reveal TBD How The Good Doctor Fans Are Handling Shaun And Lea's Big Reveal Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information