James Bond's Most Valuable Bond Cars Have Been Ranked And Aston Martin Is Right Where You Think

When you think of James Bond and the vehicles he’s most identified with, there’s one brand that rises above the rest: Aston Martin. Since making a splash with the iconic DB5 in 1964’s Goldfinger, the legendary automotive brand has made up the majority of memorable Bond cars-- continuing to make a grand showing in the modern era of Daniel Craig films. So it should be no surprise that in a recent ranking of the most valuable Bond cars, Aston Martin is not only on the top of the list, it holds quite a few key rankings in the field.
British insurance broker Hagerty, a company that only deals in protecting “classic cars and motorbikes” released a list of 38 automobiles that have been featured in the 007 franchise. And out of those cars listed, 7 were Aston Martins, all of which were in the top 10. The top of the Aston heap is the Aston Martin DB10, featured in 2015’s Spectre and valued at £2,900,000; while the lowest ranked entry of the company’s stable is the DBS V12 from Quantum of Solace, which is valued at £80,000. Even two of cars that Aston Martin provided for the upcoming film No Time To Die are on the list, with second place going to the Valhalla model and its £1,250,000 evaluation.
While the Aston Martin DB5 is the most iconic car to be included in the James Bond legacy, the closest it came to being on the list is through the 1995 variant that was used in Pierce Brosnan’s initial outing, Goldeneye. Though that could change after No Time To Die is released, as another version of that legendary roadster will be featured in Daniel Craig’s big swan song to the 007 franchise.
This news comes at a very interesting time, as Aston Martin’s partnership with the James Bond franchise may be coming to an end after this latest film. With the pandemic causing financial strife and a production slowdown for the brand, confusion reigns over the potential future for the company. So there’s a possibility that while the 007 series masterminds at EON Productions would like to continue using the latest cutting edge Aston Martins in their films, there might not be one to speak of for some time.
If you’re the owner of an Aston Martin featured in a James Bond movie, you might want to keep those vehicles locked up a little tighter than usual. Whether the automaker maintains their relationship with the Bond legacy, or is forced to sit out for a while, the vehicles on the road now are only going to increase in value in the 007 collector’s market. But like the man behind the wheel, it shouldn’t dismay anyone if Aston Martin does take a big of a rest from the limelight. They’ve returned in the past, and they’ll more than likely returns again.