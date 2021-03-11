Looks Like The Flash Movie Is Bringing In Another Snyder Cut Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
For a movie centered on DC Comics’ Fastest Man Alive, it’s remarkable how long The Flash’s development has been due to various setbacks and delays. However, with IT’s Andy Muschietti now sitting in the director’s chair, Ezra Miller’s version of The Scarlet Speedster is closer than ever to starring in his own feature film, which has been assembling its cast over the last year. The latest word on the casting front is that Kiersey Clemons, who debuts as Iris West, Barry Allen’s love interest, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will reprise her role for The Flash.
If this feels like deja vu, you’re absolutely correct. Kiersey Clemons was first announced to be playing Iris West in The Flash back in July 2016, back when Justice League was almost a year and a half away from release and The Flash was scheduled to arrive in spring 2018. But the direction of the DCEU has changed a lot since then, and even through we’re finally seeing the scenes Clemons shot for Justice League starting next week, it was unclear if she would return for The Flash.
Well, according to THR, Kiersey Clemons has closed a deal to star in the movie, as opposed to the production find a new actress to play Iris. This makes her the third actress to play Iris West in live-action, with Paula Marshall having played the character in the two-hour pilot for the 1990 Flash TV series, and Candice Patton having starred as Iris on The CW’s The Flash since it premiered in 2014. Iris has also appeared in the animated series Young Justice, and the animated movies Justice League: The New Frontier and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.
Kiersey Clemons took part in Justice League’s principal photography back in 2016, but in the following year, shortly before Zack Snyder left the blockbuster and Joss Whedon came aboard to helm the extensive reshoots, Iris West was removed from Snyder's cut of the movie. With the four-hour Snyder Cut heading to HBO Max (which you can sign up for with this link), we’ll finally see how she fits into Snyder’s definitive Justice League vision alongside other characters who were absent from the theatrical cut of Justice League, including Vulko, Ryan Choi and Darkseid. Outside of the DCEU, Clemons’ notable credits include Dope, Hearts Beat Loud, Scoob!, Transparent and Angie Tribeca.
Along with Ezra Miller and Kiersey Clemons, The Flash is also bringing back Billy Crudup, who appeared in Justice League as Henry Allen, Barry Allen’s father imprisoned father. The movie’s cast also includes Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who are reprising their respective versions of Batman. No specific plot details for The Flash have been disclosed to the public yet, but it will include elements of the Flashpoint storyline. In addition to Andy Muschietti, The Flash’s behind-the-cameras talent includes Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson writing the screenplay, Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco producing, and Marianne Jenkins serving as an executive producer.
The Flash is slated to begin shooting in London in April, and assuming there aren’t any more delays, it will race into theaters on November 4, 2022. While we wait for more casting news, keep track of other forthcoming DC movies with our comprehensive guide.