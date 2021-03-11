Looks Like The Flash Movie Is Bringing In Another Snyder Cut Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For a movie centered on DC Comics’ Fastest Man Alive, it’s remarkable how long The Flash’s development has been due to various setbacks and delays. However, with IT’s Andy Muschietti now sitting in the director’s chair, Ezra Miller’s version of The Scarlet Speedster is closer than ever to starring in his own feature film, which has been assembling its cast over the last year. The latest word on the casting front is that Kiersey Clemons, who debuts as Iris West, Barry Allen’s love interest, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will reprise her role for The Flash.