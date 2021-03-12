Cherry Ending: What Happened, And The Moment That Caused It All

Warning: spoilers for The Russo Brothers’ Cherry are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, and want to remain spoiler free, this isn’t the place for you.

“Sometimes I feel like I’ve already seen everything that’s gonna happen. And it’s a nightmare.” Tom Holland’s protagonist in The Russo Brothers’ film Cherry drops this very line throughout the events of this dark and tragic tale of a young man who comes home from war, and spirals into criminal and narcotic coping mechanisms. By the time we get to the grand finale though, almost 20 years have passed since the beginning of the film’s narrative, leaving Cherry’s ending as an upbeat coda after a dark path of action led to a crucial moment of change.