Zack Snyder Pens Thank You To Jared Leto For His Joker Reshoots

After years of fan campaigning and crowdfunding, Zack Snyder's Justice League is almost upon us. The filmmaker was given million by HBO Max to complete the project, resulting in a four-hour streaming event. Snyder conducted brief reshoots to complete the story, adding in Jared Leto's Joker in the process. And now he's penned a sweet thank you to to the Oscar-winning actor.
Jared Leto's time as Joker has been a bumpy one. Studio interference resulted in his role being severely cut down in the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad, with Leto becoming a tertiary presence in the blockbuster. He was noticeably absent in Birds of Prey, before Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his performance in Joker. But he's finally back thanks to Zack Snyder's Justice League, with the titular director sharing a set photo and message for Leto, saying:
We live in a society where Jared Leto has been added to Justice League years later. We'll finally be able to see him act opposite Ben Affleck's Batman in the Snyder Cut, and Zack Snyder himself seems thoroughly impressed by what the actor brought to the table as Mr. J. Luckily we won't have to wait very much longer to judge for ourselves.
The above image comes to us from Zack Snyder's personal Vero. He often uses this social media outlet to share tidbits about The Snyder Cut, especially when the movie's future on HBO Max wasn't decided. And now that we're just days away from his version of Justice League, the filmmaker is taking the time to thank those who made this unprecedented project happen.
While fans aren't expecting Jared Leto's Joker to have a ton of screen time in the Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder seems thrilled with his performance. He filmed super close to the actor's face, and Snyder's caption reveals that he wanted to see every minute facial expression by the actor. Since Leto's part was cut down so much for Suicide Squad, this is a rare second glimpse at the character.
From the limited footage and set photos we've seen, The Joker will show up during another Knightmare sequence that occurs throughout the four-hour runtime of Zack Snyder's Justice League. This is an alternate timeline where Superman is ruling over the dusty remains of Earth as an authoritarian leader. Well hopefully how Joker managed to arm up, rocking a bullet proof vest adorned with bloody Metropolis PD badges. And where is Harley?
It should be interesting to see how Zack Snyder's Justice League performs on HBO Max, and if it inspires Warner Bros. to make any changes within the proper DCEU. The Snyder Cut won't officially be canon, but the filmmaker was doing a ton of world-building and setting up future sequels. Could the multiverse be opened, allowing Zack Snyder to make a sequel? Only time will tell.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.