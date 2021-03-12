Zack Snyder Pens Thank You To Jared Leto For His Joker Reshoots

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After years of fan campaigning and crowdfunding, Zack Snyder's Justice League is almost upon us. The filmmaker was given million by HBO Max to complete the project, resulting in a four-hour streaming event. Snyder conducted brief reshoots to complete the story, adding in Jared Leto's Joker in the process. And now he's penned a sweet thank you to to the Oscar-winning actor.