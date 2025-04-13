'All My Aloha': Jason Momoa Just Wrapped Filming As Lobo In The Most Jason Momoa Way Possible

News
By published

Celebrating the end of filming in this "Lobo"-esque way just feels so right.

DC animation&#039;s Man of Tomorrow featuring Lobo, Jason Momoa, and his odd haircut in The Minecraft Movie.
(Image credit: DC, Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Brothers Pictures)

Jason Momoa has been a busy man as of late. Aside from promoting Minecraft and celebrating its success, he's also been filming a little movie across the pond. The A-lister has been working on the anticipated Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, an upcoming superhero movie set in the DCU. Well, now, it would seem that after months of work, the star just finished filming. With that, he celebrated wrapping in the most Momoa way possible: high-speed sightseeing, gratitude vibes, and plenty of aloha.

Taking to Instagram, the former Game of Thrones star shared a carousel of videos of himself riding a custom edition S-Works Levo electric mountain bike from Specialized Bicycle Components. The footage, which you can see for yourself below, shows the actor zooming through London’s streets with a massive grin on his face, clearly loving every second of his post-shoot joyride. Check it out:

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

A photo posted by on

The bike, which has a super cool pink-on-pink color scheme, was a gift from the Specialized crew. If you know the former Justice League actor, you can tell it’s the perfect way to say goodbye to a dream role. Also, check out his sweet caption:

THATS A WRAP ON LOBO so thankful to play this role. And very thankful for my present mahalo kelly ben todd all the crew at [Specialized Bike Components] for my MINECRAFT present. Pink on pink S WORKS LEVO Your support is amazing this is the greatest bike I have ever ridden. Sworks motor is insane. LOVE U GUYS. All my aloha everyone. J.

If you’re curious about whether Jason Momoa is still living his best life, the answer is yes, he totally is!

The Hawai'i-born performer is super stoked, and it’s not just about the bike. Momoa has been raving about the cigar-smoking, space-riding, wisecracking DC character Lobo for years. Finally, he got the call from DC and was announced as part of the Supergirl cast in late 2024. Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter known for being an antihero who loves chaos, violence and heavy metal. It’s the kind of wild character that seems perfect for Momoa's quirky charm and larger-than-life vibe.

Though Warner Bros. hasn’t released many details about the upcoming DC movie yet, the anticipation for Supergirl is palpable. Starring House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock in the title role, the movie, which is still more than a year away from release, is already a hot topic. With Jason Momoa now confirmed to be appearing as the Czarnian bounty hunter, fans are already speculating how the space biker will fit into the DC Universe Chapter One slate, which was revealed a year ago by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

We still haven’t had a visual reveal of the Fast X alum in costume, though CinemaBlend almost did get a sneak peek from Jason Momoa himself until a publicist stepped in. Still, the buzz around the character certainly seems to be building exactly the way Gunn and DC likely hoped, albeit without spoilers. And, if Momoa’s enthusiasm is any clue, he’s about to deliver something that’s going to break the internet the moment the first photo drops.

Fans will have to hang tight until Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comes out on June 26, 2026, to see Lobo in motorcycle action. However, thanks to the actor's Instagram, you can catch the man behind the white makeup enjoying a bike ride right now. In the meantime, you can catch Momoa in A Minecraft Movie, which is proving to be one of the biggest titles of the 2025 movie schedule.

TOPICS
Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about superheroes

Fans Are All Over Lois Lane And Superman Kissing In The Air, But David Corenswet Warns 'It Feels Less Romantic' To Actually Film It

Kevin Bacon Has Some Beef With James Gunn Calling Him Out In The First Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie: 'I Don't Get Paid For You Saying My Name'

Fans Are ‘Confused’ After Apple TV+ Cancels Mythic Quest: ‘WHY’
See more latest
Most Popular
Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) look surprised on Mythic Quest
Fans Are ‘Confused’ After Apple TV+ Cancels Mythic Quest: ‘WHY’
Sarah Sherman laughs while dressed as an accountant, and Colin Jost smiles as she roasts him on Weekend Update.
Sarah Sherman Took A Shot At Colin Jost And Pete Davidson’s Ferry Boat On SNL, And It Did Not Get The Reaction I Expected
Still of the castle in The Super Mario Brothers Movie.
I've Been Excited For Epic Universe For Months, But Nothing Has Sold Me Harder Than This Adorable TikTok Of Toad Dancing In Super Nintendo World
screenshot survivor
A Survivor Contestant This Season Had No Idea Who Jeff Probst Was When He Was Applying, And I Honestly Find It Refreshing
Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things.
Finn Wolfhard Had An 'Emotional Hangover' After His Last Day On Stranger Things, And I'm Having My Own After Seeing His Comments On It
The Star Wars logo appears during the opening crawl of The Phantom Menace.
As A Star Wars Horror Project Is Reportedly In The Works, I Have An Idea That Would Make For A Chilling Movie
From left to right: Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen walking while looking at each other.
I've Loved All The Studio's Massive Director Guest Stars, But There's One Filmmaker I Desperately Want On The Show
Yellowjackets logo on jacket in title cards
There Was So Much Death On Yellowjackets This Season, But There's One In Particular I'll Never Get Over
Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing in a bedroom looking down seriously.
I Just Found Out The Insane Number Of Calories It Takes To Keep Alan Ritchson Fed While He's Training For Reacher, And I Have No Words
Devon Sawa lying on the floor in a panic in Final Destination.
'We Blew It': Original Final Destination Writer Reveals Hilarious Regret About The Horror Franchise