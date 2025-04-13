'All My Aloha': Jason Momoa Just Wrapped Filming As Lobo In The Most Jason Momoa Way Possible

Jason Momoa has been a busy man as of late. Aside from promoting Minecraft and celebrating its success, he's also been filming a little movie across the pond. The A-lister has been working on the anticipated Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, an upcoming superhero movie set in the DCU. Well, now, it would seem that after months of work, the star just finished filming. With that, he celebrated wrapping in the most Momoa way possible: high-speed sightseeing, gratitude vibes, and plenty of aloha.

Taking to Instagram, the former Game of Thrones star shared a carousel of videos of himself riding a custom edition S-Works Levo electric mountain bike from Specialized Bicycle Components. The footage, which you can see for yourself below, shows the actor zooming through London’s streets with a massive grin on his face, clearly loving every second of his post-shoot joyride. Check it out:

The bike, which has a super cool pink-on-pink color scheme, was a gift from the Specialized crew. If you know the former Justice League actor, you can tell it’s the perfect way to say goodbye to a dream role. Also, check out his sweet caption:

THATS A WRAP ON LOBO so thankful to play this role. And very thankful for my present mahalo kelly ben todd all the crew at [Specialized Bike Components] for my MINECRAFT present. Pink on pink S WORKS LEVO Your support is amazing this is the greatest bike I have ever ridden. Sworks motor is insane. LOVE U GUYS. All my aloha everyone. J.

If you’re curious about whether Jason Momoa is still living his best life, the answer is yes, he totally is!

The Hawai'i-born performer is super stoked, and it’s not just about the bike. Momoa has been raving about the cigar-smoking, space-riding, wisecracking DC character Lobo for years. Finally, he got the call from DC and was announced as part of the Supergirl cast in late 2024. Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter known for being an antihero who loves chaos, violence and heavy metal. It’s the kind of wild character that seems perfect for Momoa's quirky charm and larger-than-life vibe.

Though Warner Bros. hasn’t released many details about the upcoming DC movie yet, the anticipation for Supergirl is palpable. Starring House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock in the title role, the movie, which is still more than a year away from release, is already a hot topic. With Jason Momoa now confirmed to be appearing as the Czarnian bounty hunter, fans are already speculating how the space biker will fit into the DC Universe Chapter One slate, which was revealed a year ago by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

We still haven’t had a visual reveal of the Fast X alum in costume, though CinemaBlend almost did get a sneak peek from Jason Momoa himself until a publicist stepped in. Still, the buzz around the character certainly seems to be building exactly the way Gunn and DC likely hoped, albeit without spoilers. And, if Momoa’s enthusiasm is any clue, he’s about to deliver something that’s going to break the internet the moment the first photo drops.

Fans will have to hang tight until Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comes out on June 26, 2026, to see Lobo in motorcycle action. However, thanks to the actor's Instagram, you can catch the man behind the white makeup enjoying a bike ride right now. In the meantime, you can catch Momoa in A Minecraft Movie, which is proving to be one of the biggest titles of the 2025 movie schedule.