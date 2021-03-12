The Lost Boys’ Alex Winter Has A Very Funny Story Involving The Oiled-Up Sax Guy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It isn’t hard to find someone who absolutely knows why they love The Lost Boys, as the 1987 film has endured as a classic in the horror-comedy genre. But as we’ve seen time and again with movies that have left such a lasting impact on the world, not everyone knows when they have a hit on their hands. Actor Alex Winter is one of those people who, when signing onto the late director Joel Schumacher’s ‘80s landmark, had no clue where The Lost Boys was going, even after reading the script. This was most apparent when he showed up to his first day on set, which happened to be the day when oiled-up sax legend Tim Cappello was doing his thing.