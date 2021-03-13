news

Will Deadpool 3 Bring Back Domino? Here’s What Zazie Beetz Says

Zazie Beetz as Domino in front of wood chipper in Deadpool 2

Domino entered Wade Wilson’s life in 2018’s Deadpool 2 when she joined X-Force, and thanks to her luck manipulation ability, she was the only recruit to make it out of the team’s first mission alive. By the end of the sequel, it looked like Zazie Beetz’s mutant character would continue working alongside the Merc with the Mouth, be it in Deadpool 3 or an X-Force spinoff. Fast-forward to now, while the latter project appears to have been shelved, the former project is moving ahead over at Marvel Studios, but will Beetz indeed be involved with the threequel?

While speaking with Collider about her upcoming turn as Amber Bennett in Amazon’s Invincible series, another comic book media project, Zazie Beetz revealed that while no one’s approached her about reprising Domino for Deadpool 3, she’s certainly game for the opportunity. In her words:

No, I haven’t [heard about Domino's return]. I would love to revive the role. That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen. I haven’t had any specific conversations around it. But I’m interested. Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We’ll see what happens, but I haven’t had any personal conversations.

It sounds like when 20th Century Fox was still a separate film studio and held the X-Men film rights, bringing back Zazie Beetz as Domino for Deadpool 3 was a strong possibility. However, a lot’s changed since then, with Fox being acquired by Disney and Marvel Studios now being able to include X-Men and Fantastic Four characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally Disney wants Ryan Reynolds to keep playing Deadpool, as he’s one of the main reasons the Deadpool movies have been successful (if not at the top of the list), but now that Deadpool 3 is being developed under the Mouse House umbrella, it’s unclear what the plan is for Wade Wilson’s supporting cast.

Considering that Zazie Beetz hasn’t appeared in the MCU yet, not to mention how her stardom has grown following Deadpool 2’s release through movies like Joker, Nine Days and Lucy in the Sky, it would certainly be easy enough to put her Domino back into play rather than recast the role. You’re already entering weird territory by having the third Deadpool movie suddenly happening within MCU continuity, so why not Wade Wilson’s fourth wall-breaking nature to pull in those in his inner circle? Ok, maybe that might be a little more complicated with Josh Brolin’s Cable since the actor already played Thanos, but as far as Beetz’s Domino is concerned, it's doubtful that would be an issue.

Rest assured, if it’s announced that Zazie Beetz is reprising Domino for Deadpool 3, we’ll let you know. For now, all we know about the threequel beyond that it’ll see Ryan Reynolds donning the mask again is that Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are writing the script and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed it will be R-rated just like its predecessors. Filming isn’t expected to begin until late 2022 at the earliest.

While we wait for more Deadpool 3 news, keep track of what else the MCU has coming up with our upcoming Marvel movies guide.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 Idea Involved Wolverine And Sounds Awesome
