Hamilton And 4 Other Recent Movies That Should Get Theatrical Releases After Missing Out On The Big Screen

Bill and Ted Face the Music

Bill and Ted Face the Music was never going to be a box office heavyweight; that's just not the sort of franchise this is. But the first two Bill and Ted movies got theatrical releases, so it's only fair that the end of the trilogy gets the same treatment. Technically Bill and Ted Face the Music was released in theaters, but not really. It came out at a time that your best chance of seeing it was at the drive-in, assuming you have one of those in your neighborhood. For those of us that saw Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey in theaters, we were looking forward to completing the trilogy the same way, and without that experience, it feels like something is missing.