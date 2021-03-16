Why Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Likes Working On Multiverse Of Madness More Than The Avengers Movies

Benedict Cumberbatch joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 with the origin film Doctor Strange, which makes him one of the franchise's relatively newer heroes. With Phase One heroes like Captain America and Iron Man now having made their exit from the MCU, it can be expected that Benedict Cumberbatch will have a bit more focus put on him in the MCU. Indeed, he's showing up in the next Spider-Man film and will naturally star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set for release next year. Apparently being Doctor Strange is getting more fun for Cumberbatch, as he explained why working on Sam Raimi’s Multiverse of Madness is so much more enjoyable than, say, the Avenger films.