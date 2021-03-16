Coming 2 America’s Wesley Snipes Reveals An Awkwardly Sweet Fanboy Moment He Had On Set

Sometimes dreams come true, and that was one of those moments. I literally sat there in the chair and said, ‘Man, look at this. I'm rocking with these people. This is, wow.’ You know, Paul Bates first came on the scene, I went straight up to him and started hugging him. We've met in the past, but not frequently. I just started hugging him. He was kind of looking at me like, ‘Why is Blade hugging me like this? I don't understand.’ I was like, ‘Paul, man, I just want to say I love you man, and I been watching your career, man. Just to be next to you is so, so much fun.’ Because of the impact that film had on my psyche and the psyche of many of my friends, my family. These people are iconic indeed.