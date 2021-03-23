Moulin Rouge: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Baz Luhrmann Movie

Moulin Rouge Was Nearly Set At Studio 54 In The 1970s

One of Moulin Rouge’s signatures is the fact that you have 19th-century Parisians singing Nirvana, Elton John and Christina Aguilera, but the story was almost set in 1970s New York rather than Belle Époque Paris.

When developing the story of Moulin Rouge, Luhrmann said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes that for a moment he was looking at setting the events in the famous Studio 54, with the young writer/singer coming to New York and getting involved in the club’s underworld. This would have meant that instead of Toulouse-Lautrec (played by John Leguizamo), there would have been Andy Warhol.

Trying to decide about the story’s setting, Luhrmann and his production team took a trip to do research in Paris and found that they could bring excitement to the 1890s. The fact that 54, a movie about the famous club (pictured above), was released in 1998 could also have had something to do with it, though Luhrmann makes no mention of it.