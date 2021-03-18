Spaceship Earth's Big Changes At Disney World's Epcot Are Starting To Move Forward, And The Internet Has Thoughts

Considering how creative and surprising Walt Disney Imagineering can be in so many of the things that it does, people are somewhat surprised that adding lighting to Spaceship Earth is as literally simple as sticking a bunch of fixtures all over the outside of the sphere. Many expected the lights to be invisible, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Originally, Spaceship Earth was supposed to be down for a major refurbishment right now, but that was put on hold following the closure and limited reopening of the theme parks in 2020. It's possible that this has actually changed the way the lighting is being done.