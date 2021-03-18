news

Jamie Foxx, Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau And More Have Boarded Cool Action-Thriller

Jamie Foxx in Project Power and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones

Jamie Foxx is a man who knows his way around action-packed movies, from Law Abiding Citizen and Django Unchained to The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and last year’s Project Power. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (no, he’s not dead) is also quite well-versed in playing characters thrust into dangerous situations, most notably from his time as Jaime Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Now these two, along with several other actors, will be teaming for a new action-thriller titled God Is A Bullet.

Nick Cassavetes, the director of movies like The Notebook and Alpha Dog, has been tapped to helm and write the script for God Is A Bullet, making this his first directorial endeavor since 2014’s The Other Woman. Based on the same-named book by Boston Teran, the story follows vice detective Bob Hightower, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s character, whose ex-wife is murdered by a santanic cult that’s also kidnapped his daughter. Becoming frustrated with the botched official investigations, Hightower quits his job and goes undercover to infiltrate the cult so he can find its leader. Jamie Foxx is reportedly playing “The Ferryman,” who is a “pivotal” supporting character.

Along with Jamie Foxx and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, God Is A Bullet’s cast will also include Mad Men’s January Jones, It Follows’ Maika Monroe and A Star is Born’s Andrew Dice Clay. Monroe will play Case Hardin, an escapee from the cult who helps out Bob Hightower, but no information was provided about Jones and Clay’s characters. Preproduction has already began in Mexico City, and cameras are expected to start rolling on May 24. Here’s what Nick Cassavetes had to say to Deadline about tackling God Is A Bullet:

I am excited to get God Is A Bullet into production with my friend and producer/financier, Michael Mendelsohn. It’s a magnificent, ultra-dark work that is somehow both intensely frightening and literate, inspired by true events, with the most amazing cast of actors.

The announcement of Jamie Foxx’s participation in God Is A Bullet follows his eventful 2020. Along with the aforementioned Project Power, which premiered on Netflix, he also starred in Pixar’s Soul, which recently won two Golden Globes and has been nominated for three Oscars. Foxx’s other recent credits include Baby Driver, Robin Hood and Just Mercy, while in addition to God Is A Bullet, his upcoming projects include producing Geechee, starring alongside John Boyega in They Cloned Tyrone and reprising Electro for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, while Game of Thrones understandably took up a lot of his time last decade, he’s also starred in some movies here and there, including Oblivion, Gods of Egypt, Shot Caller and Domino. Later this year, he’ll star in the Netflix movie Against the Ice, but God Is A Bullet sounds like a good platform for him to draw in new fans.

Should any major updates trickle in concerning God Is A Bullet, including when it will eventually be released, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, browse through our upcoming 2021 movies guide to learn what’s hitting theaters later this year.

