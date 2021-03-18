Jamie Foxx, Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau And More Have Boarded Cool Action-Thriller

Nick Cassavetes, the director of movies like The Notebook and Alpha Dog, has been tapped to helm and write the script for God Is A Bullet, making this his first directorial endeavor since 2014’s The Other Woman. Based on the same-named book by Boston Teran, the story follows vice detective Bob Hightower, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s character, whose ex-wife is murdered by a santanic cult that’s also kidnapped his daughter. Becoming frustrated with the botched official investigations, Hightower quits his job and goes undercover to infiltrate the cult so he can find its leader. Jamie Foxx is reportedly playing “The Ferryman,” who is a “pivotal” supporting character.