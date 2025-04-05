Halle Berry May Not Be Returning For Avengers: Doomsday, But I'm Bullish About Her New Movie With Marvel's Chris Hemsworth

Halle Berry’s 2025 movie schedule isn’t stocked with intended cameos for upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, but she has a project that I’ve actually been waiting to hear about for some time. Attached to an adaptation of Don Winslow’s Crime 101, that title has sat rather cryptically on the X-Men movie vet’s resume. What’s even better is that while Ms. Berry won’t be returning for Avengers: Doomsday , she’s going to have some Avengers to deal with in this upcoming picture.

During Black Girl Nerds ’ interview after Amazon-MGM Studios’ 2025 CinemaCon Panel , the OG Storm actor talked about how this new project is a theatrical must-see. And seeing as the cast includes Thor: Ragnarok bros Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in the proverbial deck, this is a hand that sounds well worth playing.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

That's especially the case when Halle Berry has the Extraction star playing her jewel thief partner, and our recent Mickey 17 heavy as a detective investigating it all. Let's see, Mark Ruffalo investigating cases of thievery that are carried off by a ridiculously attractive and capable crew, with tons of money on the line.

Why does this sound so familiar and welcoming? I’m sure it’ll come to me later, but for now, what I can say is that the veteran Bond Woman from Die Another Day will be playing a character who’s been passed over for a leadership position due to her age.

Seeing as the company she works for offers, in her characters words (via THR ) “insurance policies for people who have more money than they know what to do with,” Halle Berry’s quest for revenge involves a lot of trouble.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

While we don’t know the size of the take, Crime 101 director/co-writer Bart Layton has signaled that L.A’s famed 101 Freeway is a huge player. So this could be more of an Italian Job ‘03 sized romp than a tightly packed Heat scenario. Perhaps the final, and most impressive, credit in this constellation of stars is 2025 Academy Award Winner Peter Straughan.

Crime 101’s co-writer recently took home that trophy for his work on the Robert Harris adaptation Conclave, and it was previously nominated for his work on the criminally underrated Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, starring Gary Oldman. To say that Straughan knows his way out around twists of genre and events is an understatement.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, for as hyped as we all might be about this title slated to debut before the end of the year, Crime 101’s trailer is not available. All we can go by are inside accounts of that CinemaCon presentation and the images they conjure. That’s enough for Don Winslow’s novella to grab my attention, as I’ll be excited to read it while picturing Halle Berry walk away with the loot faster than you can say Now You See Me.