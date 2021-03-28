5 Reasons Why Darren Aronofsky's Mother! Is Still My Favorite Movie From The Past 3 Years

It’s been three years, and I still can’t stop thinking about Darren Aronofsky’s mother! is it one of the best horror movies of all time? Is it a horror movie at all? Is it a commentary on our abuse to the planet Earth? Is it an allegory for the Creation story? Is it both? Is it neither?

Honestly, if there’s one absolute about mother!, it’s that it’s a movie that will certainly make you feel something. Now, whether that’s a good feeling or a bad one is up to you, but I think it’s almost certain that you’ll walk away from mother! with serious thoughts on your mind. For me, the thoughts were heavy and confusing at first, like a nullifying drug stupor. But as I walked to my car, I wondered if I just witnessed a masterpiece or one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen in my entire life. But upon several viewings later, I’ve fallen into the former category, and I have five reasons why. Now, come along and touch the pulsating wall with me, please. Oh, and major spoilers up ahead, by the way.