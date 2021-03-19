Why Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movies Sound Like A Nightmare To Shoot

Gore Verbinski recently sat down with Collider and spoke at length about the original trilogy of Pirates of the Caribbean films that he directed. Making the first movie was apparently quite fun since nobody was sure it was going to work, which Verbinski took as a challenge. The two sequels to The Curse of the Black Pearl were filmed together, which made it a very different experience. The movies were made with an eye toward release dates, forcing the movie to push on quickly, which was then complicated by outside forces. As Verbinski explained,