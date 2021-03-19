How Zack Snyder's Justice League Would Have Introduced Green Lantern, And Why The Studio Blocked It

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: SPOILERS for Zack Snyder’s Justice League are ahead!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally here, and even if you’ve only watched one “chapter” of the HBO Max offering, it’s immediately clear that this story is a different beast than the Justice League that was released in late 2017. Among the main ways that the Snyder Cut differs from the theatrical cut is including Harry Lennix’s General Calvin Swanwick, who, as it turns out, is actually J’onn J’onzz, a.k.a. Martian Manhunter, in disguise. However, Snyder’s original vision for Justice League would saw Green Lantern filling the key role that J’onn ultimately occupied.