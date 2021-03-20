news

Michael B. Jordan Reflects On His Forced Break In 2020 And How Creed 3 Was Impacted

Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) glares in Creed 2

The last year or so has been a test for many in Hollywood due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as numerous projects were pushed back or postponed as a result of constant shutdowns on film and television sets. Even People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan was affected by the ongoing pandemic and, just recently, the actor reflected on his forced break and its impact on Creed 3.

Before the shutdowns, Michael B. Jordan had a full plate lined up for 2020 with several projects in the works, and it also seems he was planning to work on Creed 3 last year. But like his character, Adonis Creed, Jordan just had to roll with the punches. The actor revealed to Men’s Health how he had to pivot in 2020:

I had three films lined up [for 2020]...potential projects that I had been nurturing for a long time. I had really tough choices to make on which projects had the most chance at actually getting green-lit...based upon the pandemic and where we could shoot. I was trying to get to a place where I could, in my mind, take a slight break. That break just got moved up a little bit.

Michael B. Jordan’s words speak to the constant grind many Hollywood stars play to stay on top. But Jordan also revealed how his busy schedule was a build-up to an unexpected break. Given his typically busy scheduled, he probably needed that break (forced or not). All in all, he's earned a chance to look around and appreciate all he’s accomplished in these past few years.

While his break arrived earlier than expected, Michael B. Jordan seemed to take it all in stride, even in the midst of some difficulties. Jordan experienced a huge loss when Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman passed away and, ht moment redirected the actor as he focused more on amplifying his voice during the chaotic summer of 2020. But this past year has brought a bright spot for Michael B. Jordan, as he found love. He and Lori Harvey became one of Hollywood’s “it” couples, and since linking up, the two have been going strong, documenting their vacations and holidays on Instagram. The relationship even won over his girlfriend’s father, Steve Harvey.

In regard to Creed 3, some fans might have seen COVID-19 more as a hurdle than a blessing. Over the last year, Jordan and co-star Tessa Thompson have been teasing Creed 3, making fans more anxious regarding its arrival. And recently, after months of speculation, the actor was confirmed to helm the film as his directorial debut. In hindsight, the pandemic might've been the best thing to happen to the Creed 2 sequel, though, as It gave everyone involved time to make sure this latest installment is worthy of its predecessors.

Given the mixed bag 2020 was for many, Michael B. Jordan's break probably did him some good. Constantly grinding for a bigger goal is great, but it can serve as a distraction from other aspects of our personal lives and society as a whole. Still, it'll be exciting when we hear that he and Tessa Thompson are finally starting production on Creed 3, which is set to hit theaters on November 23, 2022.

