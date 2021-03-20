Michael B. Jordan Reflects On His Forced Break In 2020 And How Creed 3 Was Impacted

While his break arrived earlier than expected, Michael B. Jordan seemed to take it all in stride, even in the midst of some difficulties. Jordan experienced a huge loss when Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman passed away and, ht moment redirected the actor as he focused more on amplifying his voice during the chaotic summer of 2020. But this past year has brought a bright spot for Michael B. Jordan, as he found love. He and Lori Harvey became one of Hollywood’s “it” couples, and since linking up, the two have been going strong, documenting their vacations and holidays on Instagram. The relationship even won over his girlfriend’s father, Steve Harvey.