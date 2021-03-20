Wait, Did Henry Cavill’s Superman Almost Get A Mullet In Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has arrived, and it gives DC Extended Universe fans just about anything they could ask for. The original cut adds a number of elements that were absent from the theatrical film, including the sleek, black suit Superman wears after he’s resurrected by the League. Many fans wondered how Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel would look with his new duds, and he pulled them off well. Though he was missing the mullet the character was sporting in the original comics and, as it turns out, the signature hairstyle actually could have made it into the film.