Hilarious Dad Let Young Daughters Watch HBO Max's Justice League, And Now They're Total Potty Mouths

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck) and Flash (Ezra Miller) stare on in Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)
So far, Zack Snyder’s Justice League seems to be having a major effect on viewers. Many fans seem more than pleased with the director’s original vision for the iconic DC Comics team. And with the newly added R-rating allows for a tale that’s a bit grittier than the 2017 theatrical cut. The new rating, however, comes with a bit more profanity, including a few stray F-bombs. Now, one hilarious dad has revealed to Snyder that his young daughters have become potty mouths after watching a specific scene.

Zack Snyder has been doing quite a bit of press for his cut of Justice League or “The Snyder Cut,” and he’s revealed some very interesting details in the process. During a recent chat with Esquire, interviewer Kevin Sintumuang revealed something very intriguing and hilarious to the filmmaker. As it turns out, Sintumuang’s young daughters (5 and 8) latched onto one of Cyborg’s key scenes, but not in the way you would expect:

ESQ: I will pass this news along. And I have to report that the catch phrase that they glommed onto was Cyborg’s response to Wonder Woman when she asks whether he wants to save humanity: Fuck the world.

Snyder: Fuck the world!

ESQ: They’re now little nihilists.

Zack Snyder: Pick up your toys. You know what? Eff the world.

ESQ: That's what happens when you let a five and eight year-old watch a Zack Snyder movie.

Snyder: I apologize for that, but I will say that the movie's R. So I didn't lead you blindly into it. I'll just say that.

ESQ: Yes, true. Dad of the year here.

It would seem that Cyborg’s dramatic declaration to Wonder Woman really affected the young girls and has given them somewhat of a “fresh perspective” on the world. While I’m sure it was a shock for Kevin Sintumuang, Zack Snyder does bring up a good point in mentioning that the film is R-rated and that the presence of strong language was a given.

The R-rating for Zack Snyder’s Justice League may have been surprising for some but, based on the story beats Snyder covered, it does make sense. Before the rating was officially confirmed, the director revealed that the film would probably land in R-rated territory and, during his explanation, he actually alluded to the very scene the two young girls connected with.

One can imagine that the two girls won’t be the only kids to pick up a swear word or two from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as other parents (whether they’re aware of the language or not before going in) will likely let their kids watch. I mean parents did once take their kids to go see Hugh Jackman’s amazing (and violent and profanity-laced) Logan a few years ago.

When they’re young, kids are like sponges, soaking up just about every bit of information that enters their minds. Even though profanity probably isn’t something parents want them to pick up too early, superhero fans are probably taking pleasure in the fact that their kids are enjoying what Zack Snyder’s Justice League has to offer.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.

Wait, Did Henry Cavill’s Superman Almost Get A Mullet In Zack Snyder’s Justice League?
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

