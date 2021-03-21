Hilarious Dad Let Young Daughters Watch HBO Max's Justice League, And Now They're Total Potty Mouths

ESQ: I will pass this news along. And I have to report that the catch phrase that they glommed onto was Cyborg’s response to Wonder Woman when she asks whether he wants to save humanity: Fuck the world.

Snyder: Fuck the world!

ESQ: They’re now little nihilists.

Zack Snyder: Pick up your toys. You know what? Eff the world.

ESQ: That's what happens when you let a five and eight year-old watch a Zack Snyder movie.

Snyder: I apologize for that, but I will say that the movie's R. So I didn't lead you blindly into it. I'll just say that.

ESQ: Yes, true. Dad of the year here.