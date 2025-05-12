Kim Kardashian Admits Her 6-Year-Old Psalm Is A Big Deadpool & Wolverine Fan, And The Internet Did Not Hold Back

Based on box office response alone, we know that Deadpool & Wolverine was a big hit movie. It is, in fact, the highest-grossing rated-R movie ever made. The movie made a lot of fans, but one of the most surprising is Kim Kardashian’s six-year-old.

The socialite took to Instagram to wish her son Psalm a happy sixth birthday over the weekend, showing off the kid’s cute dancing to N*Sync’s “Bye Bye Bye” as performed by Deadpool in the opening credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. To be fair, the dancing is absolutely adorable.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

The problem, as a lot of the comments to the post are pointing out, is that Deadpool & Wolverine is a rated-R movie, officially considered unsuitable for those under 17. And the kid doing the cute dance is all of six. A lot of fans of Kim are posting various levels of confusion and disappointment at the fact that Mom lets her kid watch such a movie. Comments include…

Is Deadpool v not an R rated movie?

lol he’s 6 watching murder. Good parenting Kim

Ummm…. Did he see the Rated PG version or something? 🤔

That movie is an R rated film. Just saying.

😩 how are y’all’s kids watching Deadpool, I’m 29 and I can’t even stomach those graphic scenes.

I pray that that little boy was not allowed to watch that movie! 😭

I’m a parent of young kids myself, and I’m not a stickler for the various age gates set up in society. I watched a lot of rated-R movies myself a long time before I was technically allowed, but I’m pretty sure I didn’t watch anything rated-R at age six. It’s understandable why some people might be giving this one the side eye.

Of course, kids under 17 were brought by their parents to see Deadpool & Wolverine when the movie was in theaters. And obviously a lot more will be watching it with a Disney+ subscription. How young is too young for a movie like that is the sort of question that will elicit a lot of opinions. But it does seem clear based on Kim Kardashian's comment section that six ain't it. At least for the fans who are weighing in.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Lots of people, including kids, apparently, are watching Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+. Certainly, you shouldn't be left out. You can subscribe to the service for as little as $9.99 a month.

Even if the kid had only seen the opening title sequence of the movie, the song is intercut with a sequence in which Deadpool uses the bones of one dead body to brutally kill several other people. Even the video above shows fountains of blood and people being impaled by bones.

I mean, if the kid just likes to dance to the song, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t, he could just watch the music video. While it may not be quite as cool as watching Deadpool dance, it’s still pretty great and a lot less bloody.