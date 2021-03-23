Zack Snyder And Leslie Jones Just Had A Cute Exchange About Her Justice League Tweets

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's almost hard to believe it, but Zack Snyder's Justice League has been released for nearly a week. What started as a pipe dream finally became a reality, and the public was able to see the titular director's sprawling, four-hour vision for the project. Comedian/actress Leslie Jones also tuned in and live-tweeted The Snyder Cut aka #LongAssMovie. And now Jones and Snyder had a cute exchange about her viral hot takes.
Leslie Jones is known for her A+ social media presence, amassing over a million followers on Twitter. This is partly due to her hilarious live-tweets, where she records small clips of her reactions to various form of media. Her tweets about Zack Snyder's Justice League quickly made their way around the internet, and the director himself reached out. Check it out below.
Talk about delightful. While Leslie Jones made some criticisms about the contents of Zack Snyder's Justice League throughout her hours live-tweeting, it definitely came from a place of love. And Snyder himself appreciated her tuning in, and sharing her takes on the streaming epic to the Twittersphere.
The above exchange coms to us from (you guessed it) Twitter. Both Leslie Jones and Zack Snyder are known for being extremely active on social media, using platforms like Vero and Instagram to directly communicate with the public. Now their paths have finally crossed thanks to Justice League, and Jones is ready for a role in any possible sequel.
In their cute online exchange, Leslie Jones is ready to sign the dotted line for Zack Snyder's Justice League 2. But there are some specifics regarding the SNL star's role in said (imaginary) project. For instance, she wants to play a villain. What's more, she demands any future installment in the franchise also be at least four hours. Bring on #LongAssMovie2.
While Leslie Jones might be ready to join the cast of a Justice League follow-up, we probably shouldn't hold our collective breathe regarding that possibility. Warner Bros. made an official statement that seems to end those talks, referring to Snyder's DCEU movies as a completed trilogy. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from already calling for a restoration of the SnyderVerse.
Zack Snyder's Justice League is unique because it's not officially part of the DC Extended Universe canon. So it's likely that the various narrative seeds the filmmaker was planting will never come to bloom. But given the Snyder Cut's reception, perhaps Warner Bros. can be convinced to pick up on certain characters or plot lines. Only time will tell.
DC fans can watch Zack Snyder's Justice League now. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.