DC’s Flash Movie Has Found Billy Crudup's Replacement And More

Ron Livingston in A Million Little Things

Just like in the theatrical version of Justice League, the recently-released Zack Snyder’s Justice League saw Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen visiting his father, Henry Allen, in prison. However, while The Flash movie will feature Henry again, Billy Crudup won’t reprise the role. Instead, it’s been revealed that Office Space and A Million Little Things actor Ron Livingston will take over the role, and the casting updates don’t end with him.

Following Billy Crudup needing to exit The Flash due to scheduling conflicts with Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, we’ll now see Ron Livingston put his stamp on Henry Allen. Additionally, Variety reports that Ian Loh has been cast as young Barry Allen, while Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson and internet personality Rudy Mancuso have been cast in undisclosed roles.

More to come…

